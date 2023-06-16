LIV Golf has been all over the headlines recently in regards to the merger with the PGA Tour. LIV Golf League CEO Greg Norman and his wife have now been sued by a Florida girl and her parents after the girl said she was sexually assaulted at Norman's home during a pool party that Norman's stepdaughter hosted, reports ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

“In a civil complaint filed in circuit court in Palm Beach County in March, the girl, identified as Jane Doe and a minor child, said she was invited to the party in September 2021 and was provided alcohol by Norman's wife, Kirsten. The girl, a classmate of Norman's stepdaughter at the time, said she ‘was incapable of standing on her own and was seen stumbling around the party.' She said two other attendees, who were also drinking, simultaneously sexually assaulted her in a grassy area near the Normans' pool.”

It is a harrowing report and one that Greg Norman and his wife need to take seriously. They are being sued for negligence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The parents and the girl are reportedly seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

Greg Norman has not been reached for a comment but expect updates soon. It is bad timing for Norman as LIV Golf announces the PGA Tour merger, but that really doesn't matter with such a serious accusation. Hopefully the girl gets the treatment and support she deserves and Greg Norman and his wife comply with any legal matters that they need to.