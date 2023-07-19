Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman filed a $30 million lawsuit against Woods' estate that will ultimately amount to nothing for now. Court documents obtained by the New York Post indicate that the lawsuit has been dropped, as the dismissal of the lawsuit was filed on June 29, reports ESPN News Services.

“The Plaintiff, Erica Herman, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration.”

This is what the filed documents had to say about the lawsuit, officially documenting that Erica Herman has dropped her $30 million lawsuit against Tiger Woods. The lawsuit was for unspecified allegations of sexual harassment that will now most likely never see the light of day regardless of if they are true or not.

When Herman originally filed the suit, her claim was that Woods was using an NDA against her in order to hide instances of sexual assault. However, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger did not take strongly to her case when Herman requested to be removed from the NDA.

“Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger rejected Herman's request in May, calling her allegations ‘vague and threadbare' and saying Herman did not ‘provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment.'”

Overall, the details of the lawsuit are murky, matching any of the claims that have arisen surrounding the nature of the relationship between Woods and Herman. Stay tuned for any more details on the case and what will happen regarding an appeal made by Herman.