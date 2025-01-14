Famed professional golfer Tiger Woods is sharing a social media message, following devastating wildfires in California. Woods released a statement giving tribute to the first responders and honoring the victims.

“My heart is with those who have suffered unimaginable loss,” Woods said on X, formerly Twitter. “Thank you to the incredible heroes that are the first responders helping to contain and save the city of Los Angeles.”

The city of Los Angeles is burning following devastating wildfires that spread quickly in parts of the city. Investigations continue into what started the blazes. The destruction has led to hundreds of thousands of people being displaced from their homes. At least 24 people are dead, per the Associated Press.

Woods is long-associated with southern California, as he grew up in the Orange County area. The golfer, who has won 82 PGA Tour titles, says he's going to be involved in relief efforts. He didn't specify what those efforts would be in his statement, but said it would be announced in the coming days.

“Stay Strong LA!” Woods added.

LA wildfires have brought sports in the city to a standstill

The NBA and NFL both had to make contingency plans for Los Angeles games, due to the wildfires. The recent Rams NFL playoff game was moved to Arizona, while Clippers and Lakers games were also postponed. The Lakers finally had their first game on Monday, against the San Antonio Spurs.

Woods is one of several professional athletes and celebrities, who plan on helping with relief efforts. Lakers star Anthony Davis is giving away free game tickets, while also planning to meet with first responders.

The wildfires are also having an impact on PGA Tour events. The Genesis Invitational Tournament, set to be hosted by Woods, may be moved outside of the Los Angeles area. The tournament was scheduled to be played at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades.

The Genesis Invitational is scheduled for February. Time will tell if that tournament carries on as scheduled.