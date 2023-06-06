Charlie Woods has some big shoes to fill with his dad being Tiger Woods, but he is already off to a good start. The younger Woods dominated the Major Championship at Village Golf Course in Royal Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend, as he won the tournament between the Boys 14-15 Division by eight strokes, reports Bleacher Report's Francisco Rosa.

At 14-years-old, Charlie Woods was the only player in the entire tournament to finish under par, winning with a total card of -1. His dad Tiger woods was at the tournament and able to watch his son bring home the victory while he continues to rehab from ankle surgery he had after the Masters. As of right now, there is no timetable for Tiger's return to the PGA tour. It looks unlikely that Tiger will be playing in this year's US Open, and it is uncertain whether he will be able to participate in The Open Championship.

Although there is no telling when Tiger Woods will be returning to the PGA Tour, there is little doubt that he won't be available for the PNC Championship this winter. Tiger and his son Charlie finished as runner-ups in the tournament in 2021, and will be looking to finish on top in 2023.

In the meantime, Charlie Woods will look to continue dominating in junior golf. He has plenty of room to make up for in the Woods legacy, but racking up some victories in his teens bodes well for his future in professional golf. One thing is for certain: Tiger Woods has to be a proud dad of his son Charlie.