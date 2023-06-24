The Gonzaga Bulldogs were looking to reload this season after losing Drew Timme, Malachi Smith, and Julian Strawther to the NBA Draft and Hunter Sallis to the transfer portal. They were hoping to do so with a strong incoming class and the transfer portal. They did well in the portal with the additions of Graham Ike, Ryan Nembhard and Steele Venters. Their incoming class included Dusty Stromer Jun Seok Yeo and Alex Toohey. But now they're going to have to do without the services of Alex Toohey as he made the decision this week to spurn Gonzaga in favor of the NBL in Australia as per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

“Over time, while evaluating my situation, I felt the best pathway for me was right here in my own backyard,” Toohey told Givony. “The opportunity to play for an organization like Sydney in the esteemed Next Stars program was simply too good to turn down.”

Alex Toohey was perhaps the most talented and intriguing prospect in Gonzaga's incoming class. A native of Australia, Toohey has already played with the national team in FIBA play. He is a versatile player with good size for a forward and had the potential to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs this upcoming season.

Instead, Alex Toohey will join the NBL which has become one of the top professional basketball leagues in the world outside of the NBA. He will join a the league's Next Stars program which already includes former Texas commit A.J. Johnson who will be playing for the Illawarra Hawks.