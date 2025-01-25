ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Gonzaga-Portland prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Gonzaga-Portland.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs struggled for much of last season. They have struggled for a good portion of this season as well. Gonzaga was able to turn the corner one year ago under coach Mark Few. The Zags memorably won a big road game at Kentucky and gained momentum down the stretch. They not only got into the NCAA Tournament but earned a No. 5 seed and were able to thrash Kansas on their way to the Sweet 16. If that GU team could turn things around, this team certainly can. However, the Zags have a lot of work to do in order to make the deep run this program expects to make every March.

Gonzaga has a clear defensive problem. It's not an accident that in the post-Chet Holmgren era, the Zags aren't as good at defending the rim and the paint. They are not as quick, agile, and versatile in defending all five positions and every spot of the floor. When a Gonzaga team gives up 103 points at home — which is exactly what happened last weekend in Spokane versus Santa Clara — it's time to look in the mirror and develop accountability. Gonzaga also allowed 97 points to Oregon State in overtime. The Zags lost a 16-point halftime lead because they couldn't defend Kentucky in the second half of a nonconference game earlier this season. Gonzaga simply has to fix its defensive problems if Mark Few is going to get back to the Sweet 16 one more time.

Here are the Gonzaga-Portland College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-Portland Odds

Gonzaga: -25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -10000

Portland: +25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2500

Over: 160.5 (-115)

Under: 160.5 (-105)

How to Watch Gonzaga vs Portland

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gonzaga did not play Thursday night. The West Coast Conference plays an extended schedule on Thursdays, but GU had the night off. Mark Few and his team have therefore had a full week to prepare for this game. Portland played on Thursday night and now has to come right back on Saturday and play another game. Gonzaga should be physically and mentally fresh to begin with. Moreover, the Zags should be very angry about how poorly they have played in recent weeks, specifically on defense. Gonzaga should be able to take control of this game and make sure that a two-game losing streak doesn't become three. This will be a wipeout.

Why Portland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Portland played a solid game on Thursday night in a win over San Diego. Impressively, the Pilots did not look ahead to the Gonzaga game. They took care of business first. That's an indication of a team which is maturing and is ready to put forth a good performance against Gonzaga at home. Portland might not win, but it can play a legitimately competitive game and cover the spread against an opponent which has to prove it can actually play good defense. It's hard to trust betting on Gonzaga when GU has allowed an average of 100 points in its last two games.

Final Gonzaga-Portland Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Portland, but we won't trust a mediocre team with our money. Pass.

