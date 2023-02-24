Goodbye Volcano High is a PlayStation console exclusive that will try to harp on your heartstrings. Here are all of the details that you need to know about this high school dinosaur drama, including Goodbye Volcano High’s release date, story details, and gameplay features.

Goodbye Volcano High Release Date: June 15, 2023

Goodbye Volcano High’s release date is on June 15, 2023, coming out on PC through Steam and exclusively on PlayStation consoles. The game is developed and published by Canadian indie studio KO_OP.

Story

Previously included in our list of the top 10 new and upcoming PlayStation console-exclusives, Goodbye Volcano High is an emotional narrative-driven adventure game that depicts the last days of anthropomorphic dinosaur high-schoolers, performing for a band in a time that the world is about to end due to a meteor strike. The game centers on VVorm Drama band members: the non-binary Fang and their best friends Trish, and drummer Reed, the school’s student council president Naomi, and Fang’s brother Naser – as they venture through the highs and lows of their final year as Volcano High seniors with graduation looming over the horizon.

Gameplay

The new Sony State of Play trailer also showcased more gameplay details, which includes rhythm game elements. The characters in the game, after all, are members of a band. You can even influence the music you’ll be making in the game – affecting the lyrics and the music based on how you perform, shaping the game’s soundtrack in the process.

As a narrative-driven adventure game, the player will make decisions that will affect the game’s story and outcome. It’s a bit concerning though, knowing that a meteor is scheduled to set the world on fire, will your decisions still matter if you’ll all die in the end, anyway? Or is coming to terms and finding closure with your friends and family the only important thing, regardless of what tomorrow brings?