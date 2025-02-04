Quantcast

Exclusive: Gordon Ramsay enlists former Saints star for inspiring Kitchen Nightmares message

Gordon Ramsay brings former Saints captain Craig Robertson on Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl 59.

Andrew Korpan

Former New Orleans Saints play Craig Robertson with Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl 59 host Gordon Ramsay and Caesars Superdome background.

Ahead of Super Bowl 59, renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing Kitchen Nightmares to Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints and this year's big game. He enlisted the help of former Saints player Craig Robertson to speak with an up-and-coming chef.

ClutchPoints is excited to exclusively break a clip from the upcoming episode, which will air on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

One of the restaurant owners, Gabi, gets a one-on-one meeting with Robertson. She had done her homework on Robertson, telling his inspirational story.

“He came to the New Orleans Saints as a walk-on, and then he became captain,” she said. “The story behind Craig, you can't beat it.”

Gabi is described as a “one-man band,” meaning she usually handles all of the restaurant's responsibilities. At the same time, it is important that Gabi learns the importance of teamwork from a former NFL team captain.

“I love to cook; I love to see the expression on peoples' face when they have a solid meal, you know?” Gabi said. “It's much like Gordon said — I'm a one-man band, I'm gonna do everything I have to do to make sure that we're there and it's successful.

“I do everything. I wash dishes, I do the cash register, I cook the food, I take out the trash,” Gabi continued. “It is my baby.”

To put it into perspective, Robertson asked if Gabi would be ready if the capacity of Caesars Superdome (70,000+) came to her restaurant. She acknowledged that she would be “flatlined.”

“To work in any industry, any sport, you can't do it by yourself,” Robertson advises.

Who is Craig Robertson?

Craig Robertson played college football at North Texas. He went undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft and was not offered a contract as an undrafted free agent.

He was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad in December 2011. The following year, he was signed to a two-year extension. Robertson remained with the Browns through 2015 before signing with the Saints.

His first year with the Saints is still his best. He had a career-high 115 combined tackles in 2016. He also had a sack and an interception in 15 games. In 2017, he had 80 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. After a decade in the league, Robertson announced his retirement from football in March 2022.

Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl 59

Gordon Ramsey at Super Bowl 57 on February 12, 2023.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images.

Kitchen Nightmares is one of Ramsay's most iconic series. It started in September 2007 and aired until September 2014. However, in September 2023, Fox decided to revive it.

It follows Ramsay visiting various restaurants. He then consults the chefs as he inspects their restaurants. Ramsay will then meet with them and give them guidance on how to revive their business.

The upcoming episode's logline reads: “Gordon Ramsay pays a visit to 3 Southern Girls, a restaurant that prides itself on traditional southern cuisine. After a tragic car accident left the owner’s son fighting for his life, the Jefferson staple was forced to close its shutters for over a month. In hopes of rebuilding a successful business, 3 Southern Girls will work with Gordon Ramsay to make a comeback in the all-new ‘3 Southern Girls' episode of Kitchen Nightmares.”

The next episode of Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl 59 will air on February 4, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Andrew Korpan is the lead entertainment editor and film critic for ClutchPoints. Residing in Philadelphia, Andrew is an award-winning journalist with previous bylines at Collider, Above the Line, and Below the Line.

