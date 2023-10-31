San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch just pulled off another stunning midseason trade by acquiring Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young in exchange for a third-round pick, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The trade will now strike fear into offensive lines facing the 49ers as Young reunites with former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa. If all goes to plan, the addition of Young will add another imposing presence to the 49ers defensive line as they make their playoff push. Meanwhile, the Commanders have traded their second defensive linemen in one day, bringing on questions of a rebuild.

Let's take a closer look and grade how these two teams did in the trade (so far):

San Francisco 49ers: B+

John Lynch keeps adding to his resumé. A little over a year after acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a blockbuster trade, Lynch adds another star in Chase Young. Not only was Lynch able to grab a young, promising pass rusher, but at the small price of a third-rounder.

The trade could not have come at a better time for the 49ers. San Fran is heading into their bye week on a three-game losing streak in desperate need of a resurgence as they sit at 5-3. A huge reason for the three losses is their defensive line not playing up to their potential. Their run defense has allowed easy first-down runs and the pass rush has struggled to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks. The presence of Young should help revitalize this pass rush, or at the very least provide a spark for the defensive line.

The reason this trade is in the “B” range and not the “A” range is we have yet to see Young play for the 49ers. While the 49ers aren't losing much either way by giving up just a third-round pick, the trade can't be an “A” unless Young makes a big impact for San Francisco. We all know Young's potential as the former Defensive Rookie of the Year and No. 2 overall pick in 2020, but he has struggled in 2021 and 2022, when he tore his ACL and had a long recovery back. Young has looked the closest to his rookie self this season, putting up five sacks on the year.

Another reason this trade isn't graded higher is Young will become a free agent after this season. The 49ers will have the option to re-sign him, but if they choose not to, they won't end up getting that much from him to warrant an “A.” This trade grade still has plenty of time to improve, but it will depend on how Young does with SF.

Washington Commanders: C-

After also trading away fellow defensive lineman Montez Sweat, it's unclear what the Commanders are doing. What's their goal? They're presumably trying to rebuild, but trading two of their top defenders who are both in their 20s for a second and third-round pick seems like the opposite.

Still, trading away Chase Young wasn't necessarily surprising, given the rumors. It's no secret that the Commanders were uncertain about keeping Chase Young in the future, so at least they get something back. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason and have been unsure about him since his sophomore struggles and ACL injury. Trading away Sweat and Young now at least gives Washington a couple picks before the two become free agents this offseason, but it's still puzzling why the Commanders wouldn't make an effort to keep either of these talented defenders longterm.

Unless the Commanders pick an All-Pro with the third-round pick they get back or Young completely tanks for the 49ers, this grade is unlikely to improve in the future. If the Commanders balk on this pick or Young plays amazingly for the 49ers, their grade could decrease even more.