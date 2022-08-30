As the madness of NFL cut day continues, there have already been some notable surprises across the league. Perhaps the deal that has caught the most attention has been the Philadelphia Eagles’ trade for defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

The Eagles have had an active offseason as they look to build off their playoff performance in 2021. Some of their more notable additions include AJ Brown, James Bradberry, Kyzir White and Haason Reddick. However, Philadelphia’s job was not done as cutdown day approached, with general manager Howie Roseman was still working the phones in search of ways to improve the team.

The Eagles and New Orleans Saints are no strangers to negotiations, agreeing to a deal earlier this offseason which shifted around eight total draft picks. The two sides struck a deal once again as both look to put the final touches on their respective rosters.

Full trade terms: 🏈Eagles receive safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Saints’ 7th-round pick in 2025. 🏈Saints receive the Eagles’ 5th-round pick in 2023 and the worse of their two 6th-round picks in 2024. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Grading the Eagles-Saints trade starring Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Eagles Get: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Saints 2025 7th round pick

The Eagles’ biggest position of weakness heading into Tuesday’s deadline was safety. This further became the when they elected to release Anthony Harris, last year’s starter at free safety. That eye-opening move now makes sense as Gardner-Johnson will be suiting up in midnight green next season. Roseman was reportedly active on the phones in search of an upgrade at the position, ultimately striking gold in his talks with the Saints by landing Gardner-Johnson.

In 43 games with the Saints, he tallied 161 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 28 pass deflections, five interceptions and three sacks. He also was considered the fifth0best defensive back in press coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. Gardner-Johnson is known as a massive instigator on the field and has a habit of talking trash on a regular basis. He will fit perfectly in the Eagles’ hard-nosed secondary and has the early signs of becoming a fan favorite.

This appears to be the final big move for the Eagles, one that pulls their entire roster together. The franchise has done a terrific job of making win-now moves to provide all the tools for the team to elevate to true contender status. A secondary led by Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Marcus Epps and Gardner-Johnson has the potential to cause some real issues for opposing offenses.

By adding the former Saints’ standout, Philadelphia has improved its most questionable remaining position group and made a clear statement on its playoff hopes in 2022. Gardner-Johnson is a perfect fit for what the franchise needed from an on-field and personality standpoint.

Grade: A-

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson aka CEEDY DUCE definitely comes with ENERGY‼️ After picking off Tom Brady for the 2nd time he did this 🤣🤣 ⬇️⬇️ #Eagles pic.twitter.com/sv8ACCGINA — Philly Talk Podcast (@Philly_Mike25) August 30, 2022

Saints Get: Eagles 2023 5th-round pick and the worse of the two 2024 6th-round picks

The Saints elected to move on from Gardner-Johnson following their extension talks breaking down. The 24-year-old has played a valuable role in the team’s defense over the past three seasons. His positional versatility, regarded as one of his biggest assets, also came as a major reason for the talks breaking down.

The Saints viewed Gardner-Johnson as a nickel defender, which is the role he has played most often with them. CGJ wanted to be paid like a safety, commanding a larger price tag under the role he spent most time playing last season. The Florida product will certainly get his wish from a positional standpoint as the Eagles will be expecting him to suit up at safety upon arrival. He will be entering the final year of his contract this season.

While this was a necessary trade for the Saints, it still is not one that made them better. New Orleans has a crowded secondary and there is a far larger role for Gardner-Johnson in Philadelphia than there would have been if he returned to the Saints. With it seeming nearly certain that Gardner-Johnson would leave in free agency following this season, it makes sense for New Orleans to get some sort of value for him now rather than letting him walk.

Giving up a seventh-round pick along with Gardner-Johnson for a fifth and sixth-round pick is far from a franchise-altering move. However, the Saints do net improved and additional draft assets that could help bolster their depth long-term, key for an organization unlikely to contend for the Super Bowl in 2022. Given the crowded secondary room and tempered expectations for the upcoming season, these draft picks will serve the franchise better in the long haul than one more season of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson would have.

Grade: C+