Grambling's Women's Basketball Team secured a remarkable upset victory against Arizona State in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series. The Lady Tigers celebrated their first Power Five triumph since 2018 with a dominating win that put the basketball world on notice.

Right from the start, it was clear that Grambling and Arizona State were evenly matched. They were going back and forth, ending the quarter with a tie of 18-18.

However, in the second quarter, the Lady Tigers took control, surging ahead with an impressive 13-point lead, scoring 27 points solely from three-pointers. With a remarkable 9-12 record in 3-point shots and 9-19 in field goals, Grambling displayed remarkable accuracy and ended the first half with a commanding 45-32 lead.

Although Arizona State made a comeback attempt in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Tigers 17-15, Grambling maintained a comfortable lead of 60-49.

The Tigers' dominance in the paint and disciplined defensive play laid a solid foundation in the earlier stages of the game. However, turnovers and rebounding disparities challenged their lead in the latter part of the game, resulting in a fiercely contested final five minutes with three lead changes.

Arizona State made another comeback attempt, tying the game with 38 seconds left off of a Jaddan Simmons three-pointer. It seemed as if the Lady Sun Devils snatched back the momentum, and were poised to take the game into overtime. but, a miraculous three-pointer by DeMya Young pushed Grambling back in the lead 70-67 with 11 seconds left. The Lady Sun Devils were unable to make a three on their own, ruining their hopes of a comeback.

DeMya Young was the star of the game. Along with her clutch three-pointer, she finished the game with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and two assists. She also led the team in three-pointers, knocking down 7.

Jazmyne Jackson also was a huge factor in the win, finishing with 15 points and making all five of her three-pointers.

The Lady Tigers will face off against the University of Houston on Sunday at 3 PM EST.