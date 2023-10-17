In the world of movie music, the anticipation for this year's Grammy nominations is palpable, with popular contenders like “Barbie: The Album” and the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” soundtrack poised for a head-to-head battle. As Grammy voters prepare to make their selections, they expect the third edition of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” film series, renowned for its beloved “Awesome Mix” compilations, to make a strong showing.

Other potential nominees include the “Fast X” album and the enchanting music from Disney's live-action “The Little Mermaid,” featuring new compositions by renowned artists Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. With Grammy eligibility criteria spanning from October 2022 to September 2023, voters face the challenge of navigating the intricate timeline discrepancies between the Grammy and Oscar seasons.

Notably, Rihanna's song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” despite its 2022 Oscar nomination, is eligible for the Grammy's song category, given the film's November 11 release date. However, the Telugu-language track “Naatu Naatu,” winner of the Best Original Song Oscar for the film “RRR,” isn't eligible for this year's Grammy consideration as the movie was released in March 2022, falling within the previous eligibility window.

Barbie's Strong Chance

With five original songs from “Barbie” in contention for the Grammy's Original Song category, talented artists such as Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Pink, Dua Lipa, and Nicki Minaj are vying for recognition. Additionally, the landscape of potential Grammy nominees extends to the world of gaming, with scores from notable titles such as Inon Zur's “Starfield,” Borislav Slavov's “Baldur's Gate 3,” and the captivating “Hogwarts Legacy” soundtrack by Peter Murray, J. Scott Rakozy, and Chuck E. Myers.

As the Grammy nominations draw nearer, the industry eagerly awaits the announcement of the final nominees in the visual media categories, poised to recognize the exceptional contributions of these musical masterpieces from the realms of film and gaming.