Beyoncé won't be at the Grammys.

For those hoping to see Beyoncé perform at the 2024 Grammys, prepare to be disappointed.

Beyoncé a no-go at the Grammys

The Hollywood Reporter was first to reveal that Beyoncé won't be performing at the Grammys on Sunday. One of the singer's representatives confirmed her absence to the outlet. This came after rumors the “Crazy in Love” singer would honor the late Tina Turner.

Australian outlet The Today Show claimed that Beyoncé was tapped to honor the late Turner at the Grammys. The two had previously performed at the 2008 ceremony.

Even without Beyoncé's presence, the Grammys will still be star-studded. SZA, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, and U2 are just a few of the names set to perform.

Trevor Noah will host this year's Grammys. They will air on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Throughout her career, Beyoncé has been nominated for 88 Grammys. She has won 32 including four wins at the sixty-fifth ceremony for Renaissance. She took home Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Break My Soul”); Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”); Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”); and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album (Renaissance). The album was also up for five more awards including Album of the Year.

Beyoncé is one of the biggest artists in the world. After starting as a part of Destiny's Child, she has released seven studio albums on her own. She also recorded Everything Is Love with Jay-Z.

In 2023, Beyoncé embarked on the ambitious “Renaissance” tour. It consisted of 56 shows across North America and Europe from May 2023 until October 2023.