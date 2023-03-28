The racing video game community was pleasantly surprised after Gran Turismo 4 cheat codes surface almost 20 years after its 2004 initial release date.

Gran Turismo 4 Cheat Codes

Nenkai, a prominent name in the Gran Turismo community, uncovered in a series of tweets the Gran Turismo 4 cheat codes that they found. “So many years and this game still holds surprises, GT4 does actually have cheat codes.”

So many years and this game still holds surprises, GT4 does actually have cheat codes👀👇 pic.twitter.com/toyyIHIJKW — Nenkai (@Nenkaai) March 25, 2023

The codes are as written below, and only work if 365 in-game days have passed.

10.000.000 Cr: Select, Left, Right, Right, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Up, Right, Left, Down, L1, R1, Select

Pass a license: Select, R1, Select, R1, Select, L2, L2, R2, R2, L1, Select, Select

Gold a specific license test: Select, Select, R1, R2, L2, L2, Select, L1, R1, Select, R2, L1, Select

Gold Any Event (on the event course selection menu, doesn’t always work): Select, L1, Up, Up, Select, R1, Down, Down, Select, L2, Select, R2, Select

The Secrets of Gran Turismo 4

Gran Turismo 4 released in December 2004 in Japan and early 2005 for Western regions, and quickly became one of the best-selling games that year. It was also the third best-selling game on the only console it was released on – the PlayStation 2.

It instantly became a sensation, especially after Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson tried it out on an episode of his show. He gave the game a three stars out of five and even wrote a review for The Times.

“I called Sony and asked it to send me a game chip already loaded with the 700 computer cars. And I am in a position to test out its claims because, unlike most people, I really have driven almost all of them in real life. There are mistakes. The BMW M3 CSL, for instance, brakes much better on the road than it does on the screen. And there’s no way a Peugeot 106 could out drag a Fiat Punto off the line. But other than this, I’m struggling: they’ve even managed to accurately reflect the differences between a Mercedes SL 600 and the Mercedes SL 55, which is hard enough to do in real life. There’s more, too. If you take a banked curve in the Bentley Le Mans car flat out, you’ll be fine. If you back off, even a little bit, you lose the aerodynamic grip and end up spinning. That’s how it is. This game would only be more real if a big spike shot out of the screen and skewered your head every time you crashed. In fact, that’s the only real drawback: that you can hit the barriers hard without ever damaging you or your car. Maybe they’re saving that for GT5. Perhaps it’ll be called Death or Glory.”

Gran Turismo 4, like may other games released in that era, had a hidden menu that can be accessed using a specific button input. This allowed players to restrict available cars, courses, and even adjust the camera and display of the screen during races. On top of this, multiple cars and race events have also been previously datamined from the game, along with a handful of tracks and a lot of unused Wheel Codes. The Cutting Room Floor has a comprehensive list of all of the uncovered unused elements in the game so far, and if the notes are anything to go by, this game is far from done being completely unveiled.