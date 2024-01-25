Overall, the latest update added three new vehicles, new events in world circuits, new Brands, etc.

A new Gran Turismo 7 Update released today, with new patch notes and improvements. The latest update added three new vehicles, new events in world circuits, new Brands, etc. The first free update of the year for Gran Turismo 7 should keep players cruising along just a bit longer.

Gran Turismo 7 Update Patch 1.42 Notes – Full List of Improvements

The first free update of the year brings with it two extra Menus, two race events, a Scapes location and three cars: BLVGARI Aluminum Vision Gran Turismo, Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision and '18 Suzuki Jimny XC. #GT7 pic.twitter.com/30RUMttlZn — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) January 24, 2024

Cars The following new cars have been added: BVLGARI Aluminum Vision Gran Turismo Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept Suzuki Jimny XC '18



Those who purchase the BVLGARI Aluminum Gran Turismo Limited Model chronograph timepiece and register via the QR code will receive this car as a free gift before the official release. The car will be available for regular purchase from Brand Central in late February.

World Circuits The following new events have been added to World Circuits Jimny Cup Sardegna Windmills Willow Springs International Raceway Lake Louise Vision Gran Turismo Trophy Monza Circuit Tokyo Expressway

Brand Central The following brands have been added to the Museum: Genesis Pagani

Cafe Added The following Menu Books: Menu Book No.50: Jimny Cup (Collector Level 28 and above) Added The Following Extra Menus: Extra Menu No.34: Collection: Nissan Motorsports (Collector Level 46 and above) Extra Menu No.35: Collection: Dodge (Collector Level 32 and above)



Added new sets of conversations with the Car Designers and Characters appearing in the Café. These new conversations can be accessed by changing to the following cars in the Garage and speaking with the personalities in the Café:

Car Designers Ed Welburn GT by Citroën Road Car Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé '54 Faabio Filippini Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR T.M. EDITION Special Color Package '00 Porsche Taycan Turbo S '19 Renault Clio R.S. 220 Trophy '16 Toyota Celica GT-Four Rally Car (ST205) '95 Freeman Thomas Porsche 917 LIVING LEGEND RUF CTR3 '07 Hideo Kodama Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer '29 Toyota Prius G '09

GT Auto Car Maintenance & Service – Engine Swaps have been added for the following cars (unlocked at Collector Level 50): Dodge Charger R/T 426 Hemi '68 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor '11 Garage RCR Civic Jaguar XJ220 '92 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II '91 Nismo 400R '95 Toyota GR Supra RZ '19 Toyota GR Supra RZ '20 Toyota Alphard Executive Lounge '18 Toyota Corolla Levin 3Door 1600GT APEX (AE86) '83

Scapes The Service Areas and "Turn the camera vertically" locations have been added as a featured Curation in Scapes.



Other Improvements include:

World Circuits Weekly Challenges – The display that shown before the bonus menu if an event has not been opened has been changed.

Physics Simulation Model Adjusted the stability of rival cars in wet conditions.

Multiplayer We addressed an issue where Player 1 would be at an advantage in Split Screen Race.

GT Auto Adjusted the color and quality of the Aston Martin Ocellus Teal paint

Localization Fixed various text localization issues.

Other Addressed various issues.



That wraps up the Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.42 Patch Notes.

Overall Gran Turismo 7 should see some more updates in the future. However, the addition of new cars and tracks means more content is on the way.

