When it comes to original filmmaking, no one does it like Ari Aster. I may have loathed Beau is Afraid, but I can appreciate its originality. Gran Turismo star Archie Madekwe has worked with him a number of times, and spoke to ClutchPoints about the “brilliant filmmaker.”

Archie Madekwe's roles in Ari Aster films

You may remember Madekwe from Midsommar. He played Simon, who suffers a gruesome death. After that, he would collaborate with Aster once again in Beau is Afraid, playing “Laughing Man.” It wasn't a big role by any stretch, but it says something that Aster wanted him to come back for his next film.

“Yeah, I mean Ari's a visionary and one of my best friends now. He's just one of the most talented filmmakers that we have today — we don't have many people creating original stories in the way that he does in original worlds, and he just works in a way like no other. He knows every breath of the films that he's making,” Madekwe told ClutchPoints in an interview conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

He continued by giving an eye-opening comparison for Aster: David Fincher. “He's almost [David] Fincher-esque in the amount of takes that you do, but it's [the] microscopic details [from] movement, to precision, to blocking, and it's just the genius of it, because he knows in his mind what everything's supposed to look like and feel like,” he said.

“He's a brilliant filmmaker and will continue to surprise us and challenge us and make us think about ourselves in every film that he does,” he concluded.

When asked if he will appear in Ari Aster's next film, Madekwe nervously laughed without giving an answer. Even if it's in a role as small as “Laughing Man,” we'll take it.

Archie Madekwe plays real-life gamer-turned-racer Jann Mardenborough in Neil Blomkamp's Gran Turismo. Coming up, he will star in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn with Carey Mulligan, Rosamund Pike, Barry Keoghan, and Richard E. Grant.

Gran Turismo will be released on August 25.