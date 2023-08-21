Gran Turismo star Archie Madekwe, who portrays real-life gamer-turned-racer Jann Mardenborough, couldn't drive prior to being cast in the film. However, Mardenborough himself can't drive regular cars that well, either.

During an interview with ClutchPoints prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Madekwe revealed that he hasn't been able to put the driving skills he learned during the production of Gran Turismo to use.

“No, I wish I had time to even get in a car,” Madekwe confessed. “I mean, I've been non-stop working ever since [Gran Turismo]. I don't have a car yet.”

He continued by jokingly asking anyone who's willing to donate a car to him to do so. Though he did add that “I will buy one soon — when I get back to London for a significant amount of time.”

Learning to drive wasn't as easy as you'd think. According to Madekwe, he only had two-and-a-half weeks to learn.

I jumped straight in the deep end,” he said. “I learned to drive in two-and-a-half weeks. I was shooting another film at the time, and I'd wrap, and at night time I'd have to take lessons.”

“I've got to shout out my driving instructor because she absolutely crushed it and she did not believe in me whatsoever,” Madekwe said with a laugh. “But together, we conquered the crazy.”

But it has been a while since Archie Madekwe has been behind the wheel. Filming wrapped last year and Madekwe has been busy since then. Because of this, he doesn't believe that any of Jann Mardenborough's moves will make it into his repertoire once he does begin driving.

“I think enough time has passed where I wouldn't just be full throttle, pedal to the metal. I think I would be sensible,” Madekwe revealed. “And there was still an element of sensibility and safety within our film. Everything was done [safely], even though it felt unbelievably dangerous, we had so many people keeping us safe while we were there.”

He concluded, “Hopefully I'm still a good driver. Fingers crossed.”

When it comes to Jann Mardenborough, a professional driver, he admits that he's not a good regular driver. ClutchPoints asked him if he had any advice for Madekwe, but he said, “I'm [a] bad person to talk about driving a road car.”

Archie Madekwe then chimed in, poking fun at Mardenborough. “I passed [my driver's test] first time! He passed [his] second [attempt], he failed [his] first time!”

Mardenborough added, “I know nothing — I only do the circuit stuff, I drive round in circles really, really fast in racing cars,” with a laugh.

He continued, “My sense of direction is terrible in a road car.”

Madekwe said, “That is so funny. So many race car drivers say that as well — so many race car drivers don't think that they're good road drivers.”

“I can't park!” Mardenborough exclaimed. This is due to him being “very precious” of his car.

He explained, “I don't like curbing my wheels — so there's a gap and you have to take a bus to get to the pavement when Ipark my car.”

Like everyone, Madekwe hates those type of drivers. “Oh my god, I hate when people do that, when people park like that,” he said.

“That's me,” Mardenborough confessed.

Gran Turismo will be released on August 25.