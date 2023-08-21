Archie Madekwe has worked with Ari Aster and Emerald Fennell, but has an eye-opening comparison for Gran Turismo director Neil Blomkamp.

Speaking to ClutchPoints prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike about Gran Turismo, Madekwe revealed that there was a lot left on the cutting room floor: “It's interesting you say that because there's a bunch that we shot that actually didn't make it in,” he said. “But I think the edit is perfect [and] that you don't actually miss anything.”

He credits that final cut to Blomkamp. “I think that is kind of the genius of Neil [Blomkamp; the director],” Madekwe said before making an eye-opening comparison to one of his past collaborators, Ari Aster. “Much like Ari, he's also an auteur. I think that is the genius in having Neil direct this film is he does things with the style of this film that I just have never seen done in the genre — it feels very unique to him and his style.”

Speaking about the film itself, Madekwe said, “It's unbelievably grounded, it doesn't feel necessarily poppy and glossy and polished, it feels rough and it feels gritty and the scenes feel grounded, and I loved that when I watched it for the first time.”

While he seemed to enjoy some of the cut scenes, Madekwe ultimately didn't deem them necessary after watching the final cut. “The things that we lost, there were some lovely scenes that were fun in the playing of them, but actually in the telling of the story, felt unnecessary when I watched the story,” he revealed.

He concluded, “You need a good filmmaker to be able to cut away the fat and go, ‘Actually, no, here is the lean meat. Here's what you need.'”

Archie Madekwe plays real-life gamer-turned-racer Jann Mardenborough in Neil Blomkamp's Gran Turismo. Prior to Gran Turismo, Blomkamp was known for his other features District 9, Elysium, and Chappie.

Gran Turismo will be released on August 25.