Ferry is one of the possible unlockable characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. This young ghost deals damage with her spirited pals as to keep whipping the enemies into shape. Check out this Granblue Fantasy Relink guide for Ferry build, weapons, and skills to make the most out of her simplistic playstyle.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Ferry Guide

“An Erune girl who resides on an island shrouded in mist. Having already died, she now traverses this world as a ghost.”

Ferry is a close to mid-range DPS. Her playstyle is holding out her primary attack to get stacks and using her secondary up close to deal damage while holding the secondary attack button.

Ferry’s kit is centered around her 3 ghost pets. She summons 1 whenever she holds her primary attack for a set amount of time. When she has 3 of her pets, her secondary attack is boosted with additional damage during the casting time and after the attack ends. Some of her skills summon her ghost pets which allows for easier management of ghost pets.

At first glance, her playstyle may seem simple as both primary and secondary attack only need to be held, but optimal management of her ghost pets is key to dealing tons of damage with Ferry.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Ferry Build

As mentioned, Ferry is a close to mid-range DPS, and here is one of the possible builds for her:

Ferry DPS Build

Weapon – Erinnerung

Skills – Strafe, Purge Spirits, Umlauf, Benediction

Sigils – Health, Attack Power, Quick Cooldown, Cascade

This build capitalizes on the quick skill cooldowns brought by the sigils to keep the uptime of Ferry’s pets. Build up stacks using her primary attack and dish out damage using her secondary when the stacks are full. Use Strafe and Purge Spirits to quickly summon all her pets. Use Umlauf to buff Ferry with Stout Hard, allowing her combo to not get canceled when she takes damage. Use Benediction to heal yourself and your allies when needed.

That concludes our Granblue Fantasy Relink guide for Ferry. Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam.