Rackam is one of the first unlocked characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. This helmsman will shoot his way to victory with ramping damage and ability damage. Check out this Granblue Fantasy guide for Rackam to see his build, skills, and weapons to maximize his damage.

Rackam is a selfish DPS capable of dishing out sustained damage. His playstyle is set on dealing as much damage as possible with his combos and skills.

Rackam’s gimmick is his heat gauge, which fills up whenever he uses his primary attack and skills. When his heat gauge is high, his secondary attack charges faster, allowing him to deal high amounts of damage by cycling his primary attack and skills with his secondary attack.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Rackam Build

As mentioned above, Rackam is a straightforward DPS character and below is one of possible DPS builds around.

Rackam DPS Build

Weapon – Benedia or Tiamat Bolt Omega

Skills – Spitfire, Double Tap, Wild Gunsmoke, Duration

Sigils – Health, Attack Power, Critical Hit Rate, Tyranny

This build is meant for Rackam to dish out as much damage as possible while sacrificing some of his health pool. Use Double Tap and Wild Gunsmoke to buff yourself and start building up your Heat Gauge. Use Spitfire when your Heat Gauge is full to inflict a DEF Down on the enemy and then charge your secondary attack. Cycle through your primary and secondary attacks to keep up the damage. Use Duration to dodge the enemy’s big moves to keep the Heat Gauge up.

Since this build makes Rackam squishier, feel free to swap out some elements of the build to increase your health if you're not comfortable with that fact. Do note that doing this may decrease his damage output slightly, though.

That concludes our Granblue Fantasy Relink Rackam build, skills, and weapon guide. Rackam is a simple damage dealer, but he has enormous potential and consistency which can make him a mainstay party member easily.