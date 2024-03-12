Granblue Fantasy, the mobile game, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a livestream. In said livestream, they gave updates about their action RPG game Relink. Although it was already teased before, they announced during the live stream that the fan-favorite raid from the mobile game, Lucilius, will be making its way to Granblue Fantasy Relink in an upcoming update.
Granblue Fantasy Relink Update 1.1.0 Release Date: March 14, 2024
GRANBLUE FANTASY: Relink – Introduction Trailer for “The Final Vision”
First, let's talk about when the update will come out. As per the announcement, the 1.1.0 update for Granblue Fantasy: Relink will arrive on March 14, 2024. This update will bring with it a new quest: The Final Vision. Doing this quest will allow players to face off against the fan-favorite Lucilius raid. Those who have played the original mobile game will understand what I mean when I say that this raid is not to be taken lightly and that players should do their utmost best in this raid.
Other than the new quest and raid, the update will also bring new Paid Content to Granblue Fantasy Relink. Players will be able to buy the following Paid Content once the update goes live:
- Emote Expansion Set: Let's Chat
- Self-Improvement Pack 1
- Weapon Uncap Items Pack 1
- Weapon Upgrade Items Pack 1
- Sigil Upgrade Items Pack 1
Of course, the version 1.1.0 update is not the only update they gave information about in the livestream. They also revealed the contents of Versions 1.2.0 and 1.3.0. For 1.2.0, players will be able to recruit two new characters: Seofon and Tweyen. Seofon (Japanese name: Siete) and Tweyen (Japanese name: Sorn) are both members of the Eternals, a group of twelve people who are said to be the pinnacle of their chosen weapon. Seofon wields the sword and uses it to launch continuous attacks at their enemy. Tweyen, on the other hand, uses a bow and can apply various debuffs to enemies while constantly barraging them with attacks.
Version 1.3.0, on the other hand, introduces Sandalphon as a playable character. This Archangel-turned-Primarch arrives in the game during Version 1.1.0 as the quest giver for The Final Vision. He will even assist the player during the fight. However, it won't be until Version 1.3.0 that he becomes playable.
That's all the information we have so far for the Lucilius raid coming to Granblue Fantasy Relink with its upcoming update. Again, the update goes live on March 14, 2024. The game is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam.