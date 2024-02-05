Who says tanks can't also deal a lot of damage?

Vane is one of the playable characters that players can unlock in the recently released Granblue Fantasy: Relink. This axe-wielding knight works alongside Lancelot as vice-captain of their Knight Order. If you are interested in using him, then you're in luck. This guide will teach you everything you need to know about Vane, from his skills to his weapons and build, in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Vane Guide

A loyal knight who shrugs off enemy attacks with grand halberd swings. He also protects his allies with formidable defensive skills.

Vane is one of the game's few tanks, and he excels in it. He has skills that taunt enemies, one that pulls enemies towards him, and another that grants Invincibility to both Vane and those around him. That isn't to say that that is all Vane is good for. He also can dish out a lot of damage, as well as parry enemies with a well-timed attack. This makes him a flexible member of the team, depending on what you need him to do.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Vane Build

Based on Vane's Skills, there are two ways to build him which are both very effective in fights. You can either go pure tank or go damage.

Tank Vane Build

Weapon: Alabarda or Swan

Skills: Breakthrough, Rift Divider, Drachenstolz, Rampart

Sigils: Health, Garrison, Steady Focus, Steel Nerves, Aegis, Provoke, Precise Resilience, Improved Guard, Precise Wrath, Guard Payback

This build forces enemies to focus on Vane and Vane alone. Breakthrough and Provoke should be enough to make most enemies target Vane, which allows the rest of the team to deal damage to them. Rift Divider is good for Horder stages and the like, as it corrals enemies and makes them easy targets. Drachenstotz makes sure that Vane won't die from the onslaught of attacks, and Rampart is good for thwarting attacks that can deal a lot of damage to the team. Alternatively, the player can run Heroic Beat for some additional healing, or Soul Eruption for emergency healing should the player need it.

This specific Sigil loadout assumes that the player will be Blocking attacks with Vane instead of Dodging them. If the player does not want to do this, they can replace the last four Sigils in the list above with other Sigils.

Damage Vane Build

Weapon: Treuer Krieger or Ukonvasara

Skills: Arm Destruction, Energy Destruction, Rift Divider, Drachenstolz

Sigils: Attack Power, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Stamina, Combo Booster, Combo Finisher, Damage Cap, Skilled Assault, Uplift, Linked Together

This build focuses on dealing as much damage as possible with Vane, both through his skills and through his combos. Arm Destruction is a good AoE attack that can also deal a lot of Stun, which can lead to Link Attacks. Energy Destruction is another powerful AoE attack, whose damage scales with Vane's SBA Gauge. This is why we have Uplift equipped so that it can charge faster and make the attack stronger. Rift Divider is a good crowd-control skill that Vane can combo into, either with his skills or with his Beatdown combo. Lastly, Drachenstolz is there to make sure Vane doesn't die. Players can replace Drachenstolz with Breakthrough or Soul Eruption when needed.

That's it for our weapons and skills build guide for Vane in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.