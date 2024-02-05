The grim reaper and his scythe is bigger than I expected.

Vaseraga is one of the playable characters that players can unlock in the recently released Granblue Fantasy: Relink. He compliments his partner, Zeta, as he prefers to deliver slow, but powerful attacks at the cost of his life. If you are interested in using her, then you’re in luck. This guide will teach you everything you need to know about Vaseraga, from her skills to her weapons and build, in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Vaseraga Guide

A behemoth of a Skyfarer who shrugs off his foe’s attacks as he swings his massive scythe. He excels at delivering massive damage even if it puts him in harm’s way.

Vaseraga excels in dealing a ton of damage, even if these attacks cost him his life. He is one of the few characters in the game that can easily take advantage of the Enmity buff, as Vaseraga will likely be in low health for the majority of the fight anyway. Vaseraga is capable of dealing damage to single targets, as well as multiple ones thanks to his skills. While it may seem difficult to play as Vaseraga, since he needs to be at low HP to maximize his damage, the payoff for mastering him is worth it.

To help Vaseraga in his fight, players must use his Charged Attack often. This fills up a meter that gives Vaseraga buffs based on how full it is. He can gain Stout Heart, ATK Up, and DEF Up based on how much of the bar is filled.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Vaseraga Build

Based on Vaseraga’s Skills, there are two ways to build her which are both very effective in fights. You can either go all-in on Enmity for lots of damage, or turn him into an Undying Tank

Enmity Vaseraga Build

Weapon: Wurtzite Scythe or Soul Eater

Skills: Damnation, Great Scythe Gyrnoth, Netherwrath, Forgotten Tales

Sigils: Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Damage Cap, Enmity, Garrison, Life on the Line, Quick Charge, Tyranny, Lucky Charge

This makes Vaseraga thrive in low HP. Enmity strengthens him the lower his HP is, while Garrison keeps him alive thanks to the DEF increase when he’s low HP. Tyranny is a good addition as well, as you want to be low HP anyway, and Life on the Line is okay to have since Vaseraga can heal himself anyway. The gameplay loop for this build involves Vaseraga using Damnation to lower his HP and to just attack enemies with his strong charge-attacks. Netherwrath gives some Utility to the team, as he receives the damage allies are supposed to take. This both allows him to maximize Enmity, while also dealing a ton of damage with the counter. Finally, Forgotten Tales lets Vaserage heal from his attacks thanks to the Drain. Bringing Violent Shadows instead of Forgotten Tales is also possible, but is only advisable if you are facing off against a lot of enemies.

Undying Tank Vaseraga Build

Weapon: Great Scythe Grynoth

Skills: Netherwrath, Violent Shadows, Immortal Pain, Umbral Eclipse

Sigils: Health, Drain, Garrison, Provoke, Steady Focus, Regen, Quick Charge, Lucky Charge, other Flex Sigils, or multiple copies of the ones in this list.

This build is designed to increase Vaseraga’s Survivability, especially when he has low HP. Netherwrath allows him to take damage for his team, which he can then release as counter damage. Provoke should make enemies attack Vaseraga more, which allows him to use Umbral Eclipse to Slow enemies down. He can then heal up using Violent Shadows. Vaseraga can also partner Immortal Pain with Nethewrath, allowing him to tank even more damage. The only downside of this build is that players should always time their heals properly. Use Violent Shadows as a means of healing, not damage, so only use it if Vaseraga has low HP.

That’s it for our weapons and skills build guide for Vaseraga in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.