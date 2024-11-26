ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Grand Canyon Lopes (3-2) head to Palm Springs, California to take on the Stanford Cardinal (6-0) Tuesday night. This game will continue our College Basketball odds series with a Grand Canyon-Stanford prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

College Basketball Odds: Grand Canyon-Stanford Odds

Grand Canyon: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -110

Stanford: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Stanford

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: TruTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Grand Canyon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Grand Canyon is a great candidate to hand Stanford their first loss. Stanford has played close games in their last two matchups, so they are starting to come back to reality. The Lopes are a better offensive team than some of the other opponents Stanford has played this season. Grand Canyon has put up 79.6 points per game, so they can give Stanford a run for their money. If Grand Canyon scores close to their season average, there is a chance for them to win straight up.

The Lopes have not been great on defense this season. However, Stanford does not hit a lot of shots. The Cardinal shoot 44.3 percent from the field, and 34.0 percent from three. Along with that, Stanford hits just 72.0 percent of their free throws. Grand Canyon has to contest shots, and stay tough in the paint, but they can not be afraid to get into foul trouble. If they can play tough on the defensive side of the court, they will be able to cover the spread.

JaKobe Coles and Tyon Grant-Foster are playing well for the Lopes. These two have combined for 38.4 points per game, 13.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. Coles is shooting over 60 percent from the field, and they both can hit the three. These two players can change the outlook of a game in an instant. If they have good games, the Lopes will cover the spread.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford has been excellent on defense this season. They are 6-0, and have allowed less than 70 points all of those games. The Cardinal have not played any great teams yet, but they are doing what they have to in order to beat their opponents. On the year, Stanford is allowing just 62.7 points per game. Along with that, Stanford has held opponents to the eighth-fewest shots attempted per game in nation, and they force 14.5 turnovers per game. If Stanford continues to play solid defense, they are going to win this game.

Stanford has not only been solid on defense, but they are scoring the ball well. On the season, Stanford has scored 79.2 points per game. Grand Canyon allows 777.2 points per game, so Stanford should be able to score at or above their season average. If Stanford does that, they will be able to win this game Tuesday night.

Maxime Raynaud is the leader for the Cardinal. He is scoring 22.8 points per game, and grabbing 12.8 rebounds. Along with that, Raynaud is shooting 51 percent from the field while hitting 45.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Raynaud has recorded a double-double in all of Stanford's games this season. If he has another great game, Stanford will have no problem staying undefeated.

Final Grand Canyon-Stanford Prediction & Pick

I do think Stanford is the better team in this game. Grand Canyon is a team to watch this season, but I will be taking Stanford to cover the spread.

Final Grand Canyon-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Stanford -1.5 (+100)