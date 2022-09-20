‘Greatest receiver in this game right now’: Bills QB Josh Allen heaps praise on Stefon Diggs after win vs. Titans

Stefon Diggs made headlines on Monday night after an epic performance in the Buffalo Bills’ Week 2 demolition job of the Tennessee Titans. Diggs was definitely on his game on Monday, and it has fans and pundits alike singing his praises.

So much so, that even Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen could not help but shower his top wide receiver with some extremely high praise. After the game, Allen made a bold declaration about Stefon Diggs being the top WR in the NFL today (h/t Josh Schmit of WGR 550 Sports Radio):

“Getting him the ball early and often, he did a great job getting open,” Allen said. “Making plays making some great catches. He is what he is, it’s Stefon Diggs. We know he is one of the greatest if not the greatest receiver in this game right now. I trust him implicitly. I love that guy he works his tail off.”

I’m pretty sure more than a few fans out there will find this statement to be a bit contentious. Then again, what else would you expect from Josh Allen? He clearly has a good thing going with Diggs, and he just can’t help but give his teammate his flowers.

The Bills are now 2-0 to start the season and in spite of the small sample size, it’s clear that this team is going to be a real threat this season.

“We’re just trying to do our job. That’s what it comes down to. We’re trusting what Dorse is calling, going out there and executing to the best of our abilities,” Allen said. ” When we execute how we know we’re supposed to execute, it leads to success typically.”

Buffalo will now look to keep things going as they head into Week 3 with a matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are also 2-0 to start the new campaign, and they too have momentum on their side. Right now, Josh Allen and Co. are not taking anything for granted: