We are back with another prediction and pick for the final slate of games in the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Wednesday's game features a high-stakes game in Group C as Greece (1-1) and New Zealand (1-1) battle in their final contest of the first round for the right to earn a spot in the second round of group play. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Greece-New Zealand prediction and pick.

Greece is coming off a 109-81 loss to the United States after opening their 2023 FIBA World Cup with a 92-71 win over Jordan. Eight players scored at least eight points against Team USA as this team continues to tread the tournament without Giannis Antetokoiunmpo. Georgios Papagiannis led the team in scoring with 19 points on Monday. Meanwhile, Giannoulis Larentzakis scored a team-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting off the bench in their win over Jordan as six players scored eight points or more.

Meanwhile, New Zealand is coming off a thrilling 95-87 overtime victory over Jordan. They overcame a 39-point explosion from Rondae Hollis-Jefferson as Izayah Le'afa's 23-point effort in 31 minutes off the bench led five New Zealand players in double-figures. Shea Ili registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists, while Finn Delaney had 14 points and seven boards in 38 minutes.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Greece-New Zealand Odds

Greece: -9.5 (-122)

New Zealand: +9.5 (-104)

Over: 163.5 (-111)

Under: 163.5 (-115)

How to Watch Greece vs. New Zealand

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 7:30 AM ET/ 4:30 AM PT

Why Greece Will Cover The Spread

The Greeks don't have Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry them through the group stages, but they are still the favorites in this contest against New Zealand. Nonetheless, the World Cup has been a complete team effort for Greece so far. With what they have shown so far, the Greeks will need everyone to step up and play well if they want to advance past New Zealand and on to the second round. Even without The Greek Freak, there is still a lot of talent on this team. Perhaps Greece's main advantage is the fact that have NBA talent on their roster.

Five Greek players averaged double-digits so far through two games. Giannoulis Larentzakis leads the team, averaging 13.0 points per game, with a bulk of them coming in a 19-point effort in their win over Jordan. Georgios Papagiannis is a close second at 12.5 points per game, with 17 of his 25-point tally coming against Team USA. Meanwhile, Nikos Rogkavopoulos is at 12.0 points per game, while Ioannis Papapetrou and Thomas Walkup both average 11.0 points apiece.

Greece had four players score in double-figures during their 92-71 win over Jordan, as they connected on 51.5 percent of their field goal attempts. They also went 12-of-32 from beyond the arc but just made 10-of-18 from the free-throw line. Their struggles from the charity stripe are well-documented so far, as they went just 8-of-16 from there in their loss to the United States. Greece will need to clean up their foul shooting if they want to advance to the second round.

Why New Zealand Will Cover The Spread

Meanwhile, if the determinant for which team advances to the second round hinges on who gave the United States a little bit more trouble, New Zealand would go through. Though the USA's winning margin is close against both teams (28 vs. Greece, 27 vs. New Zealand), NZ did compete a little better.

On the flip side, if it's up to their performance against Jordan, Greece did cruise past them, while New Zealand needed overtime to take care of the 33rd-ranked FIBA team. Nonetheless, New Zealand is still the underdog on this one, perhaps because of their lack of NBA-level talent.

Like Greece, New Zealand has five players averaging double-figures in two games so far. Izayah Le'afa's 16.0 points per game leads the team. A bulk of his 32 points in the tournament so far came during his 23-point game in their overtime thriller versus Jordan. Le'afa has been getting it done on the defensive end as well, as he has snatched six steals so far in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Shea Ili has been a steady hand at point for New Zealand. The 6-foot guard from Melbourne United has tallied 15 assists in two games, with 10 of them coming in the win over Jordan. Ili, being the team's second-leading scorer at 13.0 points per game, has also been a steady source of offensive production.

Final Greece-New Zealand Prediction & Pick

Go with Greece for this one to win and cover the spread. Though both countries have employed a team effort so far through two games, the Greeks have more talent on their roster. they also convincingly took care of Jordan, while New Zealand had to get through overtime to get past them.

Final Greece-New Zealand Prediction & Pick: Greece: -9.5 (-122)