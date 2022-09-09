Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Vikings

With a Green Bay Packers Week 1 game scheduled against the Minnesota Vikings, many will tune in as the season kicks off. Ahead of the Packers-Vikings game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 1 predictions.

The NFL saw many moves this offseason, and it is set to be an exciting season. Green Bay’s most notable move was trading star wide receiver, Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams requested a trade to Las Vegas, but the Packers made the most of it. They were able to use the draft picks they got in exchange to improve the roster. With the first-round pick, they drafted linebacker Quay Walker and used the second round in a move to trade up to draft a wide receiver, Christian Watson.

While Green Bay doesn’t have a proven top receiver, they have depth and will still have a productive offense. Back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers is superb at elevating talent around him, and they will have a strong run game with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Defensively, the Packers have one of if not the best units in the league. They have talent at every part of the defense and should be a dominant force against opposing offenses.

Although Green Bay is talented, it won’t be an easy week one matchup. The Minnesota Vikings are a talented group and could be a threat to the NFC North title.

Nevertheless, let’s move on to our Packers Week 1 predictions.

4. QB Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers offense with 300 plus yards

While Rodgers is without a top weapon but is still an elite quarterback. He is one of the most talented passers ever and can make an offense work regardless of who he is throwing to. Rodgers has been great against his rivals in the NFC North throughout the years and should play well.

Although the run game may be leaned on more this season, Rodgers will still put up numbers and lead Green Bay.

3. Green Bay Packers’ defense forces multiple turnovers

The Packers have an elite defense, and they are primed to cause offenses to struggle. Minnesota has a good offense with receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, along with running back Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins at quarterback.

However, Green Bay has the best secondary in football, with three great corners in Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, and Eric Stokes, with Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos at safety. They also have an excellent linebacker core with De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker. The pass rushers Rashan Gary and Preston Smith will continue to disrupt the passer, while Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, and Devonte Wyatt.

This unit should be a force to be reckoned with and cause Minnesota some problems.

2. Green Bay Packers RBs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon both score touchdowns

The Packers have the best backfield in the NFL with the running back combo with Jones and Dillon. They are both great running backs and impact the game in different ways. Dillon is a power back and a rusher with some impact in the receiving game. Jones is a good rusher that is even more of a threat in the receiving game.

They should both have productive seasons as the offense leans more on them.

1. Green Bay Packers win on the road in Minnesota

While Green Bay has a good team, it won’t be an easy victory over Minnesota in Week 1. The Vikings will be at home and ready to take down their division rival. It will be a hard-fought game, but ultimately, the Packers should secure the first win of the season.

Green Bay has another exciting season in front of them as they are true contenders to win a Super Bowl title.