Explore the US Men's National Team's (USMNT) and Gregg Berhalter's ongoing challenge against top-ranked FIFA opponents.

The US Men's National Team (USMNT) faces a pivotal phase in their footballing journey, marked by triumphs within the CONCACAF region but a struggle to replicate success against higher-ranked FIFA adversaries. While securing victories in the inaugural Nations League showcased their prowess, the inability to clinch wins against top-tier teams beyond their confederation remains a notable challenge under Gregg Berhalter's stewardship.

Recent history reflects the USMNT's difficulty in triumphing against top-ranked FIFA competitors. Their last significant victory against a Top 20 team outside CONCACAF came in November 2022 against Iran during a World Cup group stage encounter. However, their track record against such teams since their 2016 win over Ecuador in the Copa América Centenario stands at one win, eight draws, and seven losses, signaling a concerning trend in their encounters against elite footballing nations.

A recent setback against Germany highlighted defensive frailties, prompting Berhalter to emphasize the need for improved cohesion and tactical discipline, particularly when facing formidable opponents. The manager's assessment underlined the critical importance of defensive organization against elite sides, emphasizing the USMNT's need for tighter play against stronger opposition.

The 2024 Copa America presents an enticing challenge for the USMNT. Drawn into Group C alongside Uruguay, Bolivia, and Panama, this tournament allows Berhalter's men to measure themselves against renowned South American teams. It provides a chance for the USMNT to test their mettle against formidable adversaries and aim to break their dry spell against higher-ranked teams outside their familiar confederation territory.

The upcoming year presents a pivotal juncture for the USMNT, seeking to establish themselves as a competitive force on the global stage. The Copa America serves as a litmus test, enabling Berhalter's side to showcase their growth, resilience, and adaptability against stern opposition as they endeavor to carve a place among the footballing elite beyond their regional dominance.