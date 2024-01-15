Greta Gerwig seems open to the idea of returning to the Lady Bird franchise.

During an event for Barbie, Greta Gerwig discussed her solo directorial debut, Lady Bird.

The A24 film was a huge hit in 2017. It made nearly $80 million at the box office and was nominated for five Oscars. A sequel could be in the works from Gerwig, or at least something she'd be willing to explore, according to her recent comments.

“I would revisit it”

During a Barbie screening event, Gerwig was asked about returning to Lady Bird. She seemed more than open to the idea.

“I haven't thought about it that way, although part of me would to, because I love Saoirse [Ronan] as an actor, and I love the character,” she said. “And the character is both very intimate to me, and I wasn't like that, but it's almost like the person I wish I had been. But I wasn't anywhere near that confident about myself.

Greta Gerwig wants to make 2 more films set in Sacramento. She said she “would revisit” Saoirse Ronan’s character in a sequel to LADY BIRD. pic.twitter.com/tB5TYpGfSz — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 13, 2024

“But I would revisit it. I know I definitely want to make more films in Sacramento. That's something I know I want to do. I have a vague idea for two other ones. But that's gonna happen. So stay tuned for the Sacramento trilogy!” she continued.

Lady Bird is a 2017 coming-of-age film that follows its titular character in her high school senior year and her relationship with her mother. Frequent Gerwig collaborator Saoirse Ronan leads the film along with Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, and Timothée Chalamet.

Greta Gerwig is fresh off directing the biggest movie of 2023, Barbie. The film made over $1.4 billion at the box office and will be a major player in the awards season.