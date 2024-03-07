Greta Van Fleet are coming to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in August. The group is heading to the SteelStacks for a headlining set at the 2024 Musikfest.
On March 7, Musikfest announced that the band will play a set on Thursday, August 1. They will play their show at the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza Musikfest. This means their set will be played right in front of the iconic SteelStacks in Bethlehem.
The 2024 Musikfest will take place from August 2-11. Musikfest is one of Bethlehem's biggest yearly attractions. Big name acts come and take over the city for a week and a half of music. Food vendors and several local artists will also be present. The likes of Leonard Skynard, the Black Eyed Peas, ZZ Top, Big Time Rush, and Ludacris will also perform at this year's festival.
Greta Van Fleet
Formed in 2012, Greta Van Fleet has become one of the biggest young rock groups. To date, they have released an EP and three studio albums. Their latest album was Starcatcher, released last year.
Their first album, Anthem of a Peaceful Army, capitalized on the success of their EP, Black Smoke Rising. The EP consisted of some of the band's biggest songs like “Safari Song,” “Highway Tune,” and “Black Smoke Rising.”
Currently, the band is embarking on their “Starcatcher” tour. For the first time ever, the band is playing arenas such as Capital One Arena and Madison Square Garden.
Their “Starcatcher” tour show setlists are largely made up of songs from their latest album. Fair warning to those who are thinking of attending their Musikfest gig.