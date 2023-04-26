Despite trailing 3-1 in their first-round NBA Playoffs series, the Memphis Grizzlies enter this game as slight favorites. Here we will look at four bold Grizzlies predictions for Game 5 vs. the Lakers as Memphis tries to avoid elimination.

In a thrilling Game 4 matchup between the Lakers and the Grizzlies, LeBron James scored a contested layup with less than a second left to tie the game at 104-104 and send it to overtime. Despite Memphis’ efforts, the Lakers’ experience prevailed in the end, securing a 117-111 victory. The loss was a back-breaking one for Memphis, as they missed crucial shots that would have kept them in the game. Now, the Grizzlies must win all three remaining games in the series to advance.

Fortunately for Memphis, they have a chance to get back on track on Wednesday as the series shifts back to their home court at FedEx Forum. With an impressive 36-7 record at home this season, and a +10.0 average scoring margin (No. 3 in NBA), the Grizzlies are a force to be reckoned with on their home court. They also boast the second-best home defensive efficiency in the league, making it an uphill battle for the Lakers to secure a win.

Now let’s look at bold Grizzlies predictions for Game 5 vs. the Lakers.

1. Ja Morant scores 30+ points

Ja Morant averaged 26.2 points per game in the regular season, but he has averaged 27.3 points in this series so far. He even popped for 45 points in Game 3. Apart from that, however, Morant scored just a combined 37 points over the other two games he’s played so far.

We expect him to score a ton more points at home, though. Remember that this is an elimination game for the Grizzlies. Their backs are against the wall, and they’ve struggled with consistency against this deep and athletic Lakers squad. They’ll need Morant to carry the squad on his shoulders in Game 5 if they are harboring any hopes of staying alive in the postseason.

2. Jaren Jackson Jr. gets another double-double

After a stellar Game 1 performance, Jackson’s numbers have been relatively pedestrian. That is until he tallied a solid 14-point, 14-rebound double-double in Game 4. Oh, and he also blocked five shots in that contest.

Needless to say, the Grizzlies want more of that from the 23-year-old big man. Jackson is the only guy on this Grizzlies squad who can somewhat cancel out the production of the Lakers’ Anthony Davis, so he needs to be locked in for Game 5.

Nothing short of another double-double will give the Grizzlies a chance to hang with the Lakers. Even if Morant scores 30+ points, Memphis will flame out if Jackson is unable to show up.

3. Dillon Brooks is a walking brick

We’re not sure if someone told Dillon Brooks to shut his mouth, but so far, that’s what he’s done. It’s funny how losing can keep most people quiet, right?

The thing with Brooks is he’s punching above his weight class in terms of tussling with LeBron James. It has also enabled him to invite the wrong kind of attention and scrutiny. Is it bother him or his teammates? Of course, they’ll say no. But the proof is in the pudding, and so far, the pudding in Memphis has been rotten.

That said, there is some fight in the Ontario native. He’ll chirp and chirp, but the Grizzlies need him to produce. He’s been shooting poorly in the postseason, though. Over four games, Brooks has made just 33.3 percent of his field goals, including a paltry 22.2 percent of his threes. Brooks is a walking brick so far, and we expect he’ll continue his cold shooting in Game 5.

4. Grizzlies extend the series

The Grizzlies are in a precarious position as they face elimination in game five after losing both of their away games in Los Angeles. Despite an improved performance in Game 4, concerns for the team are at an all-time high. They absolutely need a miraculous comeback to advance in the playoffs. However, Memphis still has a good chance to extend the series as home favorites in Game 5.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane have performed well individually in the previous games. Recall that Morant scored 45 points in Game 3, and Bane scored 36 points in Game 4. However, they need to explode together if Memphis wants to win Game 5 at home.

We think they will. A combined 60 points from Morant and Bane plus a double-double from Jackson should tide them through. Yes, that’s even with Brooks throwing bricks. Also, remember that even if the Lakers have a formidable player in James, they have a poor record against Memphis and struggle with their road defense.