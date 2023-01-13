With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Memphis Grizzlies are sitting pretty at the top of the Western Conference standings with the second seed. They have the same 28-13 record as the Denver Nuggets but the Nuggets are in first due to owning the tiebreaker having one their only matchup of the season so far. The Grizzlies have assembled a talented roster that combines youth and veterans and they have their sights set on something big this season.

In order to reach the NBA Finals, however, they’re going to have to get through the Western Conference first. The Grizzlies starting lineup is as good as anyone in the West. Ja Morant is a franchise superstar. Desmond Bane is the perfect backcourt mate. Dillon Brooks can be a little inconsistent but he’s a double-digit scorer and solid defender. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams own the glass and protect the paint defensively. They have some capable pieces off the bench this season in Tyus Jones, Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama and Jon Konchar and they’ve gotten solid play from rookie David Roddy.

So for a team that has a solid roster already and looks like they can make a deep playoff run and possibly get to Finals, what could they need at the NBA trade deadline?

Wing depth

The Grizzlies could stand to shore up their wing depth. Danny Green is supposed to be on track to return sometime next month as per Jeff McDonald of The San Antonio Express-News, but even so they should look for a more reliable contributor on the wings. Ziaire Williams should probably be that player for the future but he’s been dealing with injuries this season and Roddy is still a rookie. So who could they potentially target that would help them?

One name that comes to mind is the Los Angeles Clippers’ Amir Coffey. Coffey got his first big break last season with the Clippers were hit with injuries and his play earned him his first big NBA payday. This season, however, he’s been buried on the Clippers depth chart. He can play multiple positions and has really worked on his three-point shot. Last season he shot 37.8 percent from three-point range as mostly a catch and shoot player. He can handle the ball, he can get downhill and he has developed a knack for playing in the pick and roll.

Another name that could be available is the San Antonio Spurs’ Josh Richardson. A veteran on a rebuilding team, the Spurs could opt to move Richardson at the deadline. He’s been a solid wing scorer throughout his career with an average of 12.o points per game and 42.8 percent shooting. He’s a sniper too with a career-mark of 36.4 percent from three-point range. He also has an expiring contract so the Grizzlies aren’t obligated to him past this season.

Terrance Ross of the Orlando Magic is another intriguing option. He’s kind of the old veteran on a young team and has been rumored to be open to a trade. He’s been a double-digit scorer with a career average of 11.1 points. He’s also the type of shooter who could thrive next to a playmaker like Ja Morant. He’s shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range this season and he holds a career mark of 36.2 percent. He may not offer much in terms of defense these days but the Grizzlies will have capable defenders surrounding him.

There is a more expensive option in Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks and the Grizzlies might not want to commit to that salary. His contract is non-guaranteed though for the 2024-25 season so he is essentially an expiring deal for next season. He has fallen out of favor with Tom Thibodeau and out of the rotation. He can score the ball that’s for sure. He’s averaging only 6.7 points this season, the second lowest mark for his career, but with a change of scenery and system he can look more like the 14.1 point scorer he was last season.

Ultimately, the Grizzlies could end up standing pat at the NBA trade deadline, content with their current roster. Who could blame them if they do, they’re one of the best in the West. But it always helps to have just a little more reliability come playoff time.