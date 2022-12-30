By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Ja Morant is riding with his teammate. The Memphis Grizzlies star didn’t mince words defending Dillon Brooks after the team’s 119-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

While being asked about Brooks’s erratic shot selection, he cut off the reporter asking the question to give a succinct yet stinging response:

“We don’t care,” Ja Morant said.

Brooks did have himself a pretty efficient night with a team-high 25 points on 7 of 14 shooting and 4 of 7 from beyond the three-point line. But his big games sometimes come at the cost of occasional clunkers like his 3 of 9 clunker against the Phoenix Suns in their previous game, or his 4 of 12 display against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

It’s clear, however, that Ja Morant and Taylor Jenkins know the value that Brooks brings to the Grizzlies and stand by him. Brooks himself knows it too as he spoke out on his shot selection, via Drew Hill:

“Dillon Brooks on shot selection: ‘I guard my ass off every single night. I give my heart every single night. My guys can live with some of the shots I take. I’m learning and growing in that. My coaches be on me about being more of a playmaker. Six assists tonight. Kudos to me.”

Brooks is often tasked with guarding the opposing side’s best offensive threat on the perimeter. In some respects, the Celtics went through the same ordeal with Marcus Smart as he sometimes would take the ball away from Boston’s stars on offense. But Ja Morant is more than happy to let him cook some as long as he continues to play solid defense and helps win the Grizzlies ball games.