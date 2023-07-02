Whether it be in NBA free agency or via trade, the Houston Rockets are intent on stealing the 2023 offseason. The Memphis Grizzlies are happy to oblige as they fill out a roster that will be without its best player for the first 25 games of next season.

Memphis is acquiring 2021 first-round pick and promising role player Josh Christopher, via ClutchPoints (originally The Athletic's Kelly Iko). This comes on the heels of a big sign-and-trade for forward Dillon Brooks that is being finalized and will send him to Houston. The Christopher acquisition is a seemingly minor move that could end up paying dividends for head coach Taylor Jenkins in the future.

The No. 24 overall pick in 2021 came into a complete rebuild with the Rockets but still struggled to carve out a consistent role across two years. He played in 64 games last season and scored 5.8 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting. His minutes were sparse and his 3-point shot nearly nonexistent, but there were flashes of the high athleticism and defensive potential that first caught Houston's eye.

Christopher's departure is not a surprise, as he was one of multiple young players the Rockets were rumored to be shopping ahead of free agency. They are attempting to fast-track the rest of the franchise's reconstruction and feel veteran leadership is tantamount to achieving that goal.

Conversely, the Grizzlies could use some more bodies with Ja Morant missing more than a quarter of next season after being suspended for another gun incident. Marcus Smart and the newly-extended Desmond Bane will be tasked with carrying the brunt of that load, but Josh Christopher will have a solid opportunity to climb into the rotation. And that's really all the 21-year-old can ask for.