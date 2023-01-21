Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies played a role in containing Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James in Memphis’ recent loss to LA. Brooks commented on how he was able to match up with arguably the greatest player of all-time.

“He doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game. Then he would settle or he would pass the ball,” Brooks said.

LeBron still posted 23 points in the game. But he shot just 8-21 from the field and 1-5 from beyond the arc. James also turned the ball over 3 times but dished out 6 assists.

The Grizzlies-Lakers primary highlight didn’t even stem from the game itself. Instead, Shannon Sharpe and Ja Morant’s father stole the show with a sideline altercation. Dillon Brooks took a verbal jab at Sharpe following the incident.

“A regular pedestrian like him?” Brooks said to reporters when asked about Sharpe’s role in the altercation. “No. He shouldn’t have ever come back in the game. But that’s LA.”

Calling Sharpe a “regular pedestrian” is a reach without question. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Grizzlies weren’t pleased with what occurred.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
LeBron James, Shannon Sharpe, Lakers, Grizzlies, LeBron James Shannon Sharpe

Lakers’ LeBron James’ strong Shannon Sharpe take after Grizzlies altercation

Tim Capurso ·

Ja Morant, Shannon Sharpe, Grizzlies, Lakers

Ja Morant takes jab at Shannon Sharpe after shouting match with Grizzlies

Owen Crisafulli ·

russell westbrook ja morant lakers grizzlies

Russell Westbrook wanted to defend Ja Morant on final possession of Lakers win vs. Grizzlies

Michael Corvo ·

In the end, Dillon Brooks had himself quite the media performance by revealing how to stop LeBron James and calling out Shannon Sharpe.

In the end, the Grizzlies are still confident in themselves despite coming up short against the Lakers. They are currently in second place in the Western Conference, trailing only the Denver Nuggets. Memphis will look to rebound on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.