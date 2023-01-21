Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies played a role in containing Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James in Memphis’ recent loss to LA. Brooks commented on how he was able to match up with arguably the greatest player of all-time.

“He doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game. Then he would settle or he would pass the ball,” Brooks said.

LeBron still posted 23 points in the game. But he shot just 8-21 from the field and 1-5 from beyond the arc. James also turned the ball over 3 times but dished out 6 assists.

The Grizzlies-Lakers primary highlight didn’t even stem from the game itself. Instead, Shannon Sharpe and Ja Morant’s father stole the show with a sideline altercation. Dillon Brooks took a verbal jab at Sharpe following the incident.

“A regular pedestrian like him?” Brooks said to reporters when asked about Sharpe’s role in the altercation. “No. He shouldn’t have ever come back in the game. But that’s LA.”

Calling Sharpe a “regular pedestrian” is a reach without question. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Grizzlies weren’t pleased with what occurred.

In the end, Dillon Brooks had himself quite the media performance by revealing how to stop LeBron James and calling out Shannon Sharpe.

In the end, the Grizzlies are still confident in themselves despite coming up short against the Lakers. They are currently in second place in the Western Conference, trailing only the Denver Nuggets. Memphis will look to rebound on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.