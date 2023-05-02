A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Dillon Brooks is technically still a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, but his days with them are numbered, with the team informing him that it’s not going to be resigning him under any circumstances, as earlier reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

However, it does appear that the door is not permanently closed on a potential return to Memphis for Dillon Brooks based on what Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman recently said.

“I’ll hit on DB another day. Nothing I can comment on,” Kleiman said about the future of Dillon Brooks with the Grizzlies (h/t Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal).

The Grizzlies are parting ways with Dillon Brooks apparently because they don’t see it fit to reward him with his asking price of $25 million per year. That’s not to mention the shenanigans he had on and off the court that likely did not sit well with some within the Grizzlies organization.

Dillon Brooks should still garner a level of interest in free agency from at least a few teams. However, those who will be taking a look at him know that he’s not going to be someone who’ll raise the ceiling of their perimeter shooting. In the 2022-23 NBA season, Brooks averaged 14.3 points per game while shooting just 39.6 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from behind the arc. He also carries around a career 47.9 effective field goal percentage along with a 34.2 3-point shooting percentage.

Brooks was selected by the Houston Rockets in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft before getting traded to Memphis. He signed a three-year extension with Memphis in 2020 worth $35 million.