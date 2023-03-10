Memphis Grizzlies fans are well aware that Dillon Brooks has little to no filter, both when it comes to his words and his play. His recent back-and-forth with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is the latest testament to that.

Amid Brooks’ frequent exchanges with Green and the recent scandals surrounding superstar point guard Ja Morant, there have been calls for more veteran leadership on the team. Current Grizzlies vet Steven Adams and one-time teammate Danny Green have both stated the need for more maturity from the players within the locker room.

Asked about the need for more veterans to help right the ship in Memphis, Dillon Brooks wasn’t exactly enthused by the idea after the Grizzlies’ win over the Warriors on Thursday.

“It doesn’t matter. Who do you want to sign? You wanna sign Carmelo Anthony? You wanna sign Dwight Howard? Who do you want to sign? Those guys are trying to get back into the league,” said Dillon Brooks on the Grizzlies’ supposed need for another veteran voice. “They’re not trying to hone in on a guy and be a vet. A real vet is like Udonis Haslem.”

Dwight Howard is currently making waves halfway around the world playing in Taiwan while Carmelo Anthony just recently wrapped up a trip to the Philippines as a FIBA World Cup Ambassador. While both players would probably want an opportunity to suit up for another team, it doesn’t seem like they’re raring to get back on an NBA roster as things stand today.

Dillon Brooks does make a point by claiming that there are certain molds of players more willing to work from the bench as a pseudo coach like Udonis Haslem while Melo and Dwight would rather make their contributions on the court like they’ve done their whole careers. Still, the controversial Grizzlies wing probably could have done without naming anybody in his response.