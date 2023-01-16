The Memphis Grizzlies have a big game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, but they might be without the services of their franchise superstar Ja Morant. Morant is listed on the Grizzlies injury report for the game as questionable with left hip soreness.

.@memgrizz status report, Jan. 16 vs @Suns: QUESTIONABLE

John Konchar – Non-COVID Illness

Ja Morant – LT Hip Soreness OUT

Danny Green – LT Knee Surgery Recovery

Kenneth Lofton Jr. – NBA G League Two-Way Transfer — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 15, 2023

Ja Morant appeared to have injured his hip during the Grizzlies game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 31. He exited the game but was able to return. He ended up missing the Grizzlies games on Jan. 8 against the Utah Jazz and Jan. 9 against the San Antonio Spurs with thigh soreness. In total, Morant has missed seven games this season for the Grizzlies. The team has gone 4-3 in the games that Morant has missed.

This season, Morant is arguably having an MVP-type season. He is averaging 27.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from the three-point line. He is coming off a game against the Indiana Pacers where he threw down not only one of the best dunks of the season but one of the best dunks of his career.

The Grizzlies are currently on a nine-game winning streak and will hope to continue that even if Morant isn’t able to play. They currently have a 29-13 record and are second in the Western Conference standings. Although they are essentially tied with the Denver Nuggets for first, the Nuggets have the current tiebreaker due to winning their only matchup of the season so far. Should Morant miss the game, the Grizzlies will likely turn to Tyus Jones as the starting point guard.