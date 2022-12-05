By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is one of the most must-see talents in the NBA. His superhuman athleticism and leaping ability at his size are unparalleled by any other guard today and make him more or less a walking highlight reel. With this in mind, Grizzlies fans and Heat fans alike want to know: is Ja Morant playing the second game of a back-to-back tonight versus Miami?

Is Grizzlies’ Ja Morant playing vs. Heat

Morant’s injury status is officially doubtful for Monday’s showdown in Memphis. According to Ira Winderman, longtime Heat beat reporter for the South Florida Sun Sentinel Heat, Morant is listed as doubtful due to ankle soreness. John Konchar (toe soreness) and Jake LaRavia (foot soreness) are also doubtful to play for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane have already been ruled out of tonight’s contest.

Ja Morant, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA out of Murray State. He’s averaging 28.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game across 20 appearances for the Grizzlies. One area where Morant has risen to another level this year is his ability to get to the free throw line. Morant is earning himself trips to the charity stripe more than ever, as he’s averaging a career-best 9.3 free throw attempts per contest.

With the injuries to Morant and several other crucial players in Jackson Jr. and Bane, the team will have its hands full tonight against a Heat squad riding high after beating the league-best Boston Celtics in overtime on Friday.