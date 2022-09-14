Ja Morant admits most frustrating part of last season’s playoff run

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had a massive campaign in 2021-22 and was a key piece to the team securing second place in the Western Conference. Many people even believed the Grizz could make a legitimate title run in the playoffs, but that all came crashing down in the conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors when Ja got injured.

The guard himself admitted that was the most frustrating part of the entire season because he truly thought it was their year to win it all. Via Ahn Fire Digital:

“It was pretty much our year but that injury cause me to be out,” he said. “And now you have to change lineups and you know guys playing without me. I feel like that’s the most frustrating part for me. You know, being out there and not being able to compete.”

Honestly, Ja Morant has a point. The Grizzlies were showing out and the All-Star was playing at an extremely high level in the postseason before sustaining an injury. Although Memphis managed to blow out the Dubs in Game 5 sans Morant, Steph Curry and Co. closed things out just a couple of days later.

Despite falling short of their ultimate goal due to some bad luck with health, the Grizzlies should be a force again. Morant played like an MVP last year and is only getting better as he heads into his fourth NBA campaign. The likes of Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, and Jaren Jackson Jr are integral too, but the latter will be out for the first few months of the season because of an injury.

Ja Morant just needs to take that frustration and turn it into success in 2022-23.