Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got off a crash. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns.

Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might have gotten more out of control when the Grizzlies youngster showed his car with scratches and damages in the bumper.

After ClutchPoints Twitter noted that his birthday got off to a rough start because of the incident, the Grizzlies star responded and said he is safe and simply hopped on his other car.

“nah it’s still going smooth i hopped in the other rolls today to feel presidential & IM ALIVE. the car replaceable,” Morant wrote on Twitter.

nah it's still going smooth i hopped in the other rolls today to feel presidential & IM ALIVE. the car replaceable 😎☮️ appreciate the birthday shoutout tho 💙 more life .. #Blessed #Goddagreatest https://t.co/fA5x14OV4J — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 10, 2022

Well, that is certainly what Grizzlies fans would want to hear from their superstar. Clearly, he remains as confident as ever and there seems nothing for fans to get worked up on.

With training camp for the 2022-23 season coming soon, the Grizzlies will want Ja Morant to be at his absolute best. Despite the latest scare, it appears the explosive guard is feeling better and will be ready in time for the new season.

Morant is coming off a big year when he made his first All-Star team. Naturally, there are high expectations on him and the Grizzlies, especially since they just made it all the way to the Western Conference semifinals and gave eventual champions Golden State Warriors a hard time in their title run.