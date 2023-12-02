Ja Morant and some family members will appear in a court hearing that is connected to the case where the Grizzlies guard assaulted a teen.

During the 2022-23 season, Morant has been embroiled in various controversies. Aside from his social media antics that got him suspended, he was also involved in a number of assault allegations against teens. One of it is Morant allegedly punching a teen named Joshua Holloway during a pickup game in the guard's home.

Morant has been slapped with a lawsuit for the alleged attack, though reports from July noted that the Grizzlies star's camp is fighting back by arguing that he did it in self-defense.

According to the latest updates, there will be an “immunity hearing” from December 11 to 13 where Morant's lawyers will make their case for self-defense, per ESPN. Morant, who has yet to testify on the case, would be questioned by his lawyer under oath before Holloway's lawyer cross-examine him.

Aside from Ja Morant, his father Tee Morant and mother Jamie have also been given a subpoena to appear and testify in the said hearing. His close friend Davonte Pack has also been subpoenaed, as well as other friends and witnesses who were present when the alleged incident happened.

It remains to be seen how the hearing will go, though it's worth noting that it will take place just a week before Morant is eligible to return from his 25-game suspension. Including Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, Morant has now served 18 games.