The Los Angeles Lakers ended the Memphis Grizzlies season on Friday night. The Lakers won Game 6 by a final score of 125-85 behind 31 points from 30 minutes from guard D’Angelo Russell. Russell outplayed superstar point guard Ja Morant on Friday, as he scored just 10 points on 3-for-16 shooting from the field in the wire-to-wire loss for Memphis.

After an up-and-down and drama-filled season for Morant and the Grizzlies, Morant spoke to the media about a major fix he needs to make moving forward, per a tweet from HoopsHype’s official Twitter account:

“I just got to be better with my decision-making. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ja Morant, 23, has played four seasons in the NBA, all as a member of the Grizzlies franchise. He averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.3 blocks, 3.4 turnovers, and 1.6 personal fouls per game across 61 appearances this season (59 starts).

The former Murray State star struggled to shoot the ball efficiently from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Morant’s 30.7% three-point percentage was the second-lowest of his pro career.

The Grizzlies might look like a very different team than they do now next season. After all, Dillon Brooks is set to hit free agency this summer, and after his stinker of a playoff series against the Lakers, don’t count on the Grizzlies throwing him a bag to keep him in Memphis. Here’s to hoping that Morant and the Grizzlies organization can put this underwhelming season behind them and focus on how they need to improve to make a deep playoff run next spring.