Throughout NBA history, there have been a few players who have been notoriously poor free throw shooters. The name Shaquille O'Neal comes to mind, but he always said he made them when it counted. In today's NBA, Rudy Gobert is probably in contention for being a poor free throw shooter. While the Minnesota Timberwolves center has shot a decent percentage, he's had a few viral gaffes. Rudy Gobert shot another airball at the free throw line on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant couldn't help but break into laughter.
Ja Morant’s reaction to Rudy Gobert’s airball 😅pic.twitter.com/zlXmApwsTV
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 29, 2024
Rudy Gobert had shot an airball at the free throw line earlier this season against the Los Angeles Clippers and it drew a similar reaction from the Clippers bench as Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. Overall, Rudy Gobert is shooting 64.2 percent from the free throw line this season.
Gobert holds a career average of 63.9 percent shooting from the free throw line. That's not entirely horrible for a non-shooter. Throughout his 11 year NBA career, Gobert has actually only shot less than 62 percent from the free throw line. That was his rookie season and his third season.
It's worth mentioning that the Wolves ended up winning the game against the Clippers when the Clippers bench reacted like that to Gobert's free throw airball. As of publication, the Wolves held a slim lead over the Grizzlies almost midway through the fourth quarter.
The Grizzlies have been relying on young players, rookies and two-way contract players due to their ever increasing injury report.