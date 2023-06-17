Ja Morant is already set to lose $7.6 million from his 2023-24 NBA salary as a result of his 25-game suspension, but according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Memphis Grizzlies star could lose so much more.

In his latest appearance on ESPN's First Take, Windhorst shared that Morant's financial losses as a result of his suspensions could be in the $50 million to $60 million range. This includes the losses he took during his eight-game suspension from his first gun scandal, as well as the $39 million hit he endured after missing out on the All-NBA Teams in 2022-23. According to Windhorst, the gun scandal and his subsequent suspension was the reason he wasn't voted to the All-NBA teams, thereby costing him millions in bonuses.

Windhorst also noted that Morant is facing potential losses from sponsorship deals as a result of his actions.

“Just from the financial standpoint, it's as bad of a penalty as we have seen in the history of professional sports,” Windhorst said of Morant.

It's definitely not surprising that Ja Morant is set to take a major hit financially due to his two IG Live gun scandals. The NBA has made a strong stance against it with their punishment for the Grizzlies star, so it's natural for some sponsors to try to distance themselves from Morant.

The youngster could also miss out on more bonuses with his latest suspension.

Hopefully, though, Morant has finally learned his lesson. He has such a huge platform being one of the top superstars in the NBA, and he can't simply do as he pleases without repercussions since he represents the league and its values.