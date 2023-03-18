A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It didn’t feel like the Memphis Grizzlies missed the services of Ja Morant on Friday night. Well, they did go down by 29 points against the San Antonio Spurs, so there’s that. However, it only made their epic comeback even more amazing. So much so, that the Grizzlies actually set a new franchise record for the biggest comeback victory since the team was established way back in 1995.

At one point in the game, it looked the Memphis was going to suffer an unlikely defeat against a Spurs side that had only won 18 games throughout the season. After going down big in the first half, the Grizzlies battled all the way back to force the game into overtime. In the end, it was Memphis who escaped with an epic 126-120 comeback win at the AT&T center.

It was a total team effort for the shorthanded Grizzlies, who had no less than seven players scoring in double digits in Friday’s win. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way for Memphis with an eye-popping 28-point performance with four blocks. Tyus Jones logged his first career triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 dimes, while Desmond Bane balled out with 21 points, eight boards, and seven assists.

The Grizzlies are now back to winning ways, and they have retaken the No 2. seed from the Sacramento Kings. At the moment, both sides have an identical 42-27 record. Up next for Memphis is a highly-anticipated matchup against the defending champs Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.