Ja Morant appeared to suffer a scary injury in the Memphis Grizzlies’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but the superstar guard quickly eased the concerns of the teams and fans with his in-game update.

As Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported, as Morant limped off the court following a layup, he quickly told Taylor Jenkins that he’s suffering from just “cramps.” True enough, Morant didn’t return to the game after that, finishing the contest with 22 points, four rebounds and seven assists in just 21 minutes of action.

Ja Morant has a 22-4-7 line in 21 minutes. His night might be over. He just limped off after a spectacular lefty layup in transition, but it doesn’t seem like a concern. “Cramp,” he told coach Taylor Jenkins on the way to the bench. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 4, 2022

Sure enough, Grizzlies fans will be able to breathe a sigh of relief from that update directly from Ja Morant’s mouth. The last thing the Memphis faithful would want to see is their top player and leader falling victim to an injury during a meaningless preseason outing.

Not to mention that it has been a largely positive outing for Morant prior to the injury scare, putting on a show throughout the contest with his display of defense and athleticism.

There are big expectations on Morant and the Grizzlies heading into the 2022-23 season. After surprising everyone with their playoffs run last year, they are projected to contend for the top spots in the West once again. Of course that will be a difficult task if they lose their superstar this early–with the campaign not even starting yet.

The Grizzlies play the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons in their remaining preseason games before taking the New York Knicks in the opener.