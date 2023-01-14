Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green.

Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.

The 35-year-old marksman is is reportedly close to making his debut with the Grizzlies. He has started doing 5-on-5 work, with Memphis said to be confident in the progress that his knee has made over the past couple of months, per Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal.

Danny Green’s presence could certainly be beneficial for a Grizzlies team that is in need of a sharpshooter. Long-range shooting has been one of the major weaknesses of the franchise, as they rank in the bottom half of the NBA in 3-points made, attempted and percentage.

In the past two seasons with the Sixers, Green averaged 2.1 triples on 5.4 attempts for a 39.5 percent shooting clip. If he is able to replicate that in his return, it would rank among the best on the Grizzlies–only behind Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones.

Of course fans shouldn’t expect Green to shoot the lights out right once he returns. Nonetheless, his addition should definitely give Ja Morant and the Grizzlies a solid boost, especially in the postseason. After all, they won’t simply be getting a sharpshooter but also a veteran with championship experience.