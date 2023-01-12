Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant came through for a young fan who lost her precious signed ball to thieves last Monday.

The fan, identified as Ellie Hughes, had been bringing the same ball to Grizzlies home games since she was 5 years old to it signed by the players. Unfortunately during Memphis’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, it was stolen by two adults.

A local news outlet ran the story and showed a heartbroken Hughes who just wanted to get her ball back. Not only was it signed by Grizzlies players over the years, but she also did it to bond with her grandfather.

A NEW LOW: 2 grownups stole an autographed basketball from a kid last night at the @MemGrizz game…and bounced out. Tonight she’s begging for it back. Take a look and a let’s help get the girl her ball back! @WMCActionNews5@GrizzliesPRhttps://t.co/Orf52v5eSmpic.twitter.com/plV9Ut2i5o — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) January 11, 2023

Ja Morant was made aware of the story and did his best to ease the pain of the young girl, even for a little bit. After their second straight game against the Spurs on Wednesday, Morant shared a moment with Ellie and gave her his game-worn jersey and sneakers–both signed! The sneakers were actually just one of two pairs that Morant signed, making it a really rare and precious gift.

Of course hopes are high that Ellie would still get her ball back. The memories she had with it are just irreplaceable. Not to mention that it was a product of her passion and dedication to the team.

But at least despite the heartbreak she’s feeling, Morant came to the rescue and provided her with something that is just as unique as what she lost. Definitely, Morant is an MVP for that beautiful gesture.