Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons over the last calendar year, but NBA legend Paul Pierce thinks that is all about to change. With a big season pending for Morant in order to prove himself, Pierce believes that is exactly what Morant is going to do, reports Showtime Basketball.

"[Ja Morant] is one of the top 10, top 15 players in the world… I'm looking for him to reestablish who he is on and off the court because I think he got the most to show and the most to prove." — @paulpierce34 (via "KG Certified", @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/Ao1duTJAeN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2023

Paul Pierce believes that Ja Morant is a top 10 player in the entire world, but he is not considered that right now because of his issues off of the court. Nevertheless, Pierce believes that Morant will be ready to reinsert himself into that conversation because he has so much more to prove in contrast with many of the other top players.

For Grizzlies fans, this is something that they are hoping becomes a reality next season after Morant returns from suspension. Morant will be out for the first 25 games of the season due to his suspension imposed by the NBA, so the Grizzlies will have a tall task of keeping pace in the Western Conference while they are without their star point guard.

If the Grizzlies can keep up in the highly competitive West without Morant, then he will have a perfect opportunity to reclaim his narrative once he returns. Paul Pierce believes that Ja Morant will do so with flying colors and once again earn the love of NBA fans across the globe.